Man took shots at deputies from under home in Gaines Township, say police

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in the hospital after being shot by police Tuesday morning in a small neighborhood in southern Kent County.

Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Office were called around 9:15 a.m. to a home on Fontenelle Street, just south of the intersection of Division Avenue and 68th Street. There deputies found a man armed with a gun.

911 callers reported the man had threatened people inside a specific home, along with nearby neighbors.

When deputies arrived, the man pointed the gun at them before retreating inside the home, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

Deputies called for more officers to respond, including armored vehicles, drones, and other specialized teams.

As backup arrived, the man came out of the home, this time with a long-barreled gun. He hid himself under a part of the house, again aiming the gun at the deputies.

Undersheriff Bryan Muir said the big concern was the proximity to a busy area of Division Avenue.

"Our concern from the initial response was that he was pointing weapons at the community and at the public in the direction of a busy roadway," said Muir. "So we take that as a very serious threat."

When asked if there was a history of mental health concerns with the suspect, the Undersheriff could not say.

Despite efforts to communicate with the man, deputies were not able to talk him out.

After roughly 30 minutes on scene, the man fired off several shots towards deputies, per the sheriff's office. That's when deputies opened fire. The man was shot at least once.

He was taken to the hospital for medical care. It is not clear how badly he was hurt.

No one else and no law enforcement officers were injured.

Video provided by a worker at a nearby business captured the sound of gunfire ringing out.

Two deputies who were directly involved in the exchange of gunfire are on administrative leave pending an investigation. That will be handled by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The situation prompted a warning for nearby residents and businesses to find shelter until the man was shot and loaded into an ambulance.

