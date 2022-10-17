Watch Now
Gaines Twp. election worker accused of election fraud pleads not guilty

Posted at 4:33 PM, Oct 17, 2022
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The election worker accused of committing election fraud in Gaines Township has pleaded not guilty.

James Holkeboer was charged last month for allegedly falsifying election returns and using a computer to commit a crime.

A witness claimed to have seen Holkeboer inserting a thumb drive into the Electronic Poll Book, which we’re told holds the personal information of all voters living in the precinct.

Holkeboer pleaded no guilty to both charges Monday, according to the 63rd District Court. His bond is set at $10,000 personal recognizance.

We’re told Holkeboer is no longer permitted to process election information.

