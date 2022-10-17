Gaines Twp. election worker accused of election fraud pleads not guilty

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The election worker accused of committing election fraud in Gaines Township has pleaded not guilty.

James Holkeboer was charged last month for allegedly falsifying election returns and using a computer to commit a crime.

A witness claimed to have seen Holkeboer inserting a thumb drive into the Electronic Poll Book, which we’re told holds the personal information of all voters living in the precinct.

READ MORE: Kent Co. prosecutor charges election worker after alleged illegal activity

Holkeboer pleaded no guilty to both charges Monday, according to the 63rd District Court. His bond is set at $10,000 personal recognizance.

We’re told Holkeboer is no longer permitted to process election information.

READ MORE: Gaines Twp. election audit underway after poll worker charged

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube