Gaines Twp. election audit underway after poll worker charged

FOX 17
Posted at 9:56 AM, Oct 04, 2022
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An election audit is underway in Gaines Township after a man was charged in connection to alleged suspicious activity during the August primary.

James Holkeboer was charged last week for falsifying returns/records and for using a computer to commit a crime, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

A witness reportedly saw Holkeboer inserting a flash drive into the Electronic Poll Book, which contains private information on all voters in the precinct.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons assures the Poll Book is not linked to any tabulators and is not connected to the internet.

The audit is being conducted for the sake of transparency.

