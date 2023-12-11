17-year-old female dies after being hit hit by vehicle in Grand Rapids Township

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old female was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Grand Rapids Township on Monday. The incident occurred in the 3700 Block of Knapp Street Northeast.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old was crossing the street and was struck by a westbound Infinity SUV. The vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old male from Grand Rapids Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Rockford Ambulance, and Grand Rapids Township Fire responded to the scene. Life-saving measures were attempted on the 17-year-old. However, she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit.

