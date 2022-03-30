Fight breaks out at court hearing for Wyoming man accused of murdering 2-year-old daughter

WYOMING, Mich. — A fight broke out at Wyoming's 62A District Court Wednesday after a hearing for a man accused of murdering his 2-year-old daughter was postponed.
Seninta Parks is charged with open murder in the death of his 2-year-old daughter Khalise Brewer.
Police say he shot Brewer back in February before turning the gun on himself.
Wednesday's preliminary hearing was adjourned pending a forensic exam.
That's when police say shouting started inside the courthouse lobby before leading to a fight in the parking lot.
No one was hurt, but police did arrest two people. Their names haven’t been released yet, but each face misdemeanor charges.
