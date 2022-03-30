Fight breaks out at court hearing for Wyoming man accused of murdering 2-year-old daughter

WYOMING, Mich. — A fight broke out at Wyoming's 62A District Court Wednesday after a hearing for a man accused of murdering his 2-year-old daughter was postponed.

Seninta Parks is charged with open murder in the death of his 2-year-old daughter Khalise Brewer.

Emily Heynen Photo of Khalise provided by her grandmother, Emily Heynen

Police say he shot Brewer back in February before turning the gun on himself.

Wednesday's preliminary hearing was adjourned pending a forensic exam.

That's when police say shouting started inside the courthouse lobby before leading to a fight in the parking lot.

No one was hurt, but police did arrest two people. Their names haven’t been released yet, but each face misdemeanor charges.

