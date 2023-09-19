FEMA assessing tornado damage in Kent County

(WXMI) — FEMA officials stopped by West Michigan Tuesday to conduct damage assessments from the tornado that passed through Kent County last month.

A total of seven tornados were recorded across the state on the night of Aug. 24.

The tornado in Kent County brought 110 mph winds through the area.

Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency in the days that followed.

FEMA crews gathered information Tuesday on the how much was damaged from that storm before state officials determine a presidential declaration is necessary.

“This storm was pretty widespread around the state, and so there were a lot of different jurisdictions that had to collect all that data,” says MSP. “The local officials, they have to be cautious when they're going out for safety and things of that nature. And so we have to allow some of that cleanup to start, you know, the power lines and trees to be removed so that we're able to access those different sites.”

It's not yet known how long it will take to assess the damage.

FOX 17

