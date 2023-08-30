Kent, Ionia counties added to state of emergency following tornadoes

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state of emergency for Kent and Ionia counties in the wake of last week’s tornadoes.

The state of emergency now includes Kent, Ionia, Monroe, Wayne, Eaton, Ingham and Livingston counties in addition to South Lyon in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“Today, I have expanded the state of emergency further to include two additional counties facing an extended recovery from the impacts of the powerful storms,” says Governor Whitmer. “State resources are available for impacted communities dealing with clean-up efforts as they start to rebuild. This has been an extraordinary weather event, but we will get through it together.”

Seven tornadoes touched down throughout Michigan on the night of Aug. 24, leaving behind destruction, power outages and road closures. The state says hundreds of homes were flooded, and many more were damaged.

The emergency declaration will direct state resources — including Michigan State Police — to assist with preserving the health, safety and possessions of those impacted by the storms.

View the declaration below:

EO 2023-9 by WXMI on Scribd

