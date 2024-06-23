Family, tradition celebrated at annual Wyoming Carnival

WYOMING, Mich. — Through Saturday, June 29, families can come out and enjoy the annual Wyoming Carnival. It's all for a good cause: money raised goes to support youth scholarships.

The carnival is hosted at Lamar Park.

Wyoming Parks and Recreation Director Krashawn Martin can't leave without getting her annual treat.

“I can’t ever leave here without an elephant ear," Martin told FOX 17.

The Wyoming Carnival is all about tradition.

“This is just a way for our Parks Department to say, 'Hello, welcome to summer and come enjoy some family fun today,'” Martin said.

The carnival will be open Monday through Thursday from 2–8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12–8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1–8:30 p.m.

It's part of summer everyone comes to look forward to.

“Good games, good people,” attendee Ariel Mejias said.

Sharon Bell comes out every year with the grandkids.

“Every year, every year we’re here at the carnival,” attendee Sharon Bell said.

It's worth it for the memories made.

“It’s a nice day. I love it. We enjoyed it,” Bell said.

The annual event has been going for more than a decade. It's usually held in the spring, but this year, the event was pushed to summer.

“I love that it just brings families and community together,” Martin said.

Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lamar Park, there will also be music by a local cover band, Brena, for the Concert in the Park series.

