Family of Kent County homicide victim fund billboards seeking answers

(WXMI) — Family members of a man shot and killed nearly a year ago are doing what they can to keep the case at the front of the public’s mind.

A billboard campaign was launched by Silent Observer to serve as a reminder for the unsolved homicide of 20-year-old Martin Martinez-Ramirez and the $10,000 reward offered for tips that help investigators find answers in the case.

Martin’s body was found Jan. 26 in a parked car in Kentwood near 60th Street and Wing Avenue.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Kent Silent Observer offers $10K reward for tips in Kentwood homicide FOX 17 News

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube