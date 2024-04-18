Silent Observer offers $10K reward for tips in Kentwood homicide

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Silent Observer is offering a reward for answers in a Kentwood homicide that occurred earlier this year.

Martin Martinez-Ramirez, 20, was found dead Jan. 27 with a gunshot wound inside a car near 60th Street and Wing Avenue, according to the Kentwood Police Department.

We’re told $10,000 will be exchanged for tips leading authorities to the killer.

Those with knowledge related to the case are instructed to connect with police at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

