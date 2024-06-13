Family, friends search for missing Kentwood woman

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A search party gathered Wednesday night to look for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Karen Sorensen, 59, was last seen in Kentwood on Cavalcade Drive, headed for Northeast Park.

New Ring video shared with us appears to show Karen walking in her neighborhood north of the park. The video is marked with a timestamp of 10:13 a.m. Tuesday.

Ring video of missing Kentwood woman

Karen’s friends and family met to search for her at the park and the surrounding area Wednesday night. Police were looking for her too.

David Gills, a neighbor and family spokesperson, tells us Karen doesn’t have a phone on her, so there is no way to call or track her.

Karen’s loved ones also informed FOX 17 Karen has depression, but nothing took place that would have resulted in her leaving.

Gill says this behavior isn’t normal.

“This is not normal,” says Gill. “I see Karen for five days a week out for a walk. So for her to come to the park for a walk, very normal; for her to not respond, not let anyone know where she is, not normal.”

Karen is described as 5’4” tall with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen in a pair of light-colored leggings and a light-colored sweatshirt.

If you know where she is, please connect with Kentwood police or Silent Observer.

