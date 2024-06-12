Cognitively impaired woman missing from Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police Department says 59-year-old Karen Sorensen went missing Tuesday.

Police gave FOX 17 two addresses related to their search; 3300 36th St SE— a medical and educational complex just west of Broadmoore Ave— and 4700 Cavalcade Dr SE, a home in a subdivision northeast of where Forest Hill Ave crosses I-96.

They were called to the address on Cavalcade Dr and listed the address on 36th St as the location of the incident.

Sorensen was last seen on foot around 10:30 a.m.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please reach out to Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345