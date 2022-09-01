Fallen Kent Co K9 honored by National Memorial Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County K9 being remembered Thursday during the 2022 Fallen K9 Memorial Run put on by K9s United— a non-profit that helps raise money to protect and serve the animals who serve our communities.

It's a virtual event, so participants will run anywhere, at anytime between 7 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. September 1st.

The run happens just days after the anniversary of Axel's death in August of 2021. He was tracking a suspect when he suffered a medical emergency and later died at the Animal Emergency Hospital.

Axel is among 21 K9s being remembered in the 3rd annual run.

Each runner received a t-shirt with images of all dogs honored during their run.

If you'd like to learn more about helping K9 units across the country, click here.