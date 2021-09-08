Memorial being held for K-9 after dying in line of duty

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A memorial service has been scheduled for a K-9 who died after suffering a medical emergency while tracking a suspect in Sparta.

RELATED: Kent County K-9 dies while tracking Sparta home invasion suspect

Axel died while tracking a home invasion suspect in Sparta. The Kent County sheriff’s Office explained the suspect made off into a nearby wooded area, adding Axel began tracking the suspect when he had a medical emergency. He was transported to the Animal Emergency Hospital where he then died, authorities say.

The memorial service will take place at the Cedar Springs High School Football Stadium located at 204 E Muskegon St. N.E. at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18.

The sheriff's office says the public is more than welcome to join them at the service to honor K-9 Axel.

Law enforcement officers in attendance are asked to wear Class B uniforms.

