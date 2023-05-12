Expansion to Walker metal-stamping company to add 50 jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Jireh Metal Products is expanding its workforce in Walker with 50 new jobs!

We’re told the expansion is supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund and a $200,000 grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

“Jireh Metal Products is investing more than $1.5 million in Kent County, creating 50 manufacturing jobs for Michiganders and building on Michigan’s economic momentum,” says Governor Whitmer. “I am proud of our bipartisan efforts to grow our economy and create opportunity in every region of our state. Each project we land is a testament to our strong workforce and economic development tools, and I know we can continue working together to create good-paying jobs and build a brighter future for Michigan.”

The metal-stamping business supplies products to equipment manufacturers across multiple industries, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

We're told the expansion project, estimated to generate $1.56 million in investment, will combine its metal fabrication and assembly systems.

“Our partnership with The Right Place and MEDC has been invaluable in our decision to expand in the Greater Grand Rapids region,” says Jireh President & CEO Michael Davenport. “This expansion will enable us to provide exceptional service to our customers and cater to the increasing market demand for prototypes, R&D, and small-batch fabrication.”

MEDC says Jireh will hire workers from underprivileged communities to give residents an opportunity to develop their skills within the company.

The city of Walker is reportedly offering to help back the project.

Visit the company’s website for career opportunities.

