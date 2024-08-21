Ex-Lowell fire chief sentenced for sexual contact with child

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A former Lowell fire chief was sentenced for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Shannon Witherell resigned late last year when he was accused of sexual conduct with a minor, according to a spokesperson for the Lowell Area Fire and Emergency Services Authority.

An investigator for Child Protective Services was informed a child was assaulted seven years prior, court documents showed. The victim, now an adult, reportedly told police Witherell assaulted them multiple times over three years, starting when the victim was as young as 11.

Kent Lowell Fire Chief resigns, charged with underage sexual assault Zac Harmon

Witherell was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and 2 years’ probation as an alternative to 150 days in prison, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

