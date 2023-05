GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scheduled work on the pavement and bridges of US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids will include double lane closures and some ramp closures.

All of the work is planned to be active between Friday, May 5, and Sunday, May 7.

Here’s the plan:



US-131 northbound double lane closure (left two lanes) from Hall Street to I-196 from Friday 9 p.m. to Sunday 7 p.m.

Ramps closed from Pearl Street and from Wealthy Street to northbound US-131 from Friday 8:30 p.m. to Sunday 7 p.m.