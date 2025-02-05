DOJ: Caledonia man confesses to 3 counts of sexually exploiting children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia man pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting of minors.

Scott Elam, 41, confessed to three counts this week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

Elam was arrested in November 2024 after reportedly filming himself having sex with a minor twice. Federal attorneys say he instructed three others to hand over explicit images of themselves.

Investigators said they also learned Elam had offered vapes and alcohol to minors in exchange for sex or explicit photos.

“Today’s plea by Scott Elam highlights the FBI’s unwavering commitment to holding sexual predators accountable and safeguarding our most vulnerable citizens,” says FBI Special Agent Cheyvoryea Gibson. “Mr. Elam's abhorrent criminal acts against minors are utterly indefensible, and such behavior is not acceptable. … The FBI in Michigan remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to investigate, disrupt, and bring to justice any individuals who prey on our children.”

Elam faces up to 90 years behind bars. He will appear for a sentencing hearing May 29.

