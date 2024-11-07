DOJ: Caledonia man arrested, charged for sexual exploitation of 4 children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia man was arrested and charged after federal attorneys say he sexually exploited four children.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says 41-year-old Scott Michael Elam filmed himself engaging in sexual activities with one minor two separate times and told the other three victims to send him explicit images of themselves.

Elam was charged with seven counts of child sexual exploitation, according to the DOJ

“We are committed to protecting children from sexual exploitation and holding offenders accountable,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I am grateful to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for their investigative work as we prepare to make our case.”

Elam may spend 15–30 years in prison if found guilty.

“The Kent County Sheriff's Office is committed to continuing the fight against the exploitation of children through our federal partnerships,” says Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young. “Furthermore, this investigation prompts a reminder to our communities to have courageous conversations with your children about the dangers social media presents.”

