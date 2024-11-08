Caledonia man charged with trading vapes for sex now facing federal exploitation charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia man already facing a number of state-level charges for allegedly trading vapes and alcohol for sex with children, is now facing several federal charges for similar allegations.

Scott Michael Elam, 42, was indicted on seven new federal charges this week.

These new counts allege Elam used a “Blink” camera to record himself engaged in sexual acts with children. He also allegedly directed underage victims to record themselves engaged in sexual behavior, and then send him the videos.

The federal charges also claim he possessed and distributed child sexually abusive material (CSAM) on his cell phone.

He was in federal court Friday for a detention hearing.

Judge Sally J. Berens decided to keep Elam in custody leading up to his trial, saying, "the Court finds by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community."

If convicted on all of the federal charges, Elam faces up to 30 years in prison and $250,000 in fines. He would also have to register as a sex offender.

Elam was already charged in Kent County with multiple felonies: aggravated child sexual abuse, aggravated distributing child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, and capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person.

In June, detectives with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force received a disturbing tip about a 17-year-old girl being abused.

The tip alleged a 42-year-old man was having sex with a 17-year-old girl in exchange for giving her alcohol.

Through the course of their investigation into the alleged criminal relationship, investigators say they discovered evidence of further crimes against children.

“It is believed the suspect has communicated with several teenage girls from surrounding areas such as Forest Hills, Lowell, Caledonia, and Byron Center,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say they found information saying the man had been communicating with a number of teenage girls, offering them vape pens and alcohol in exchange for sending him illicit photos, or having sex with him.

If you have any information about Elam or potential victims, please contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125 or you can always submit anonymous tips via Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube