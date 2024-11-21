Dogs found in pickup truck legally surrendered to Kent County shelter

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The dogs found living inside a pickup truck last month have been legally surrendered to the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Seventeen dogs were found Oct. 14 in Walker after bystanders expressed concerns for their well-being.

One dog gave birth to puppies since then, so the shelter is now looking after 19 dogs total.

The dogs are now on the road to becoming adoptable but several things need to happen first: their behavior needs to be assessed, and a veterinarian needs to fix and medically clear them.

After that, the shelter believes the dogs will be adopted quickly.

The dogs’ owner pleaded not guilty to animal abuse.

Kent Owner charged for 17 dogs found in pickup truck FOX 17 News

