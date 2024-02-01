Docs: 16-year-old driver charged for fatal Walker crash in stolen vehicle

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The driver accused for the death of a passenger during a pursuit with Michigan State Police (MSP) in Walker last year has been arraigned.

The chase happened on June 10, 2023 after MSP says a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to have been stolen. This happened on I-96 near Fruit Ridge Avenue.

However, MSP says the car took off and crashed near the US-131 exit. A 16-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead thereafter. Two people were arrested.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 say 16-year-old Armani Brown was charged as an adult this week for second-degree murder; fleeing and eluding; and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Brown is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference Tuesday, Feb. 6 followed by a preliminary examination on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

