State police: 1 dead, 2 in custody after chase, crash in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Michigan State Police says one person died and two others were arrested after a crash early Saturday morning.

A trooper tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle at I-96 near Fruit Ridge Avenue around 4 a.m.

State police says the car did not stop and lost control while trying to get onto the southbound US-131 exit.

One person was thrown from the car when it crashed, and they died at the scene.

Troopers took two other people involved into custody.

They say no law enforcement officers were hurt, nor were any of their vehicles damaged.

Now, MSP’s Fifth District Investigative Response Team is investigating the incident, per department protocol.

