DNR investigating after deer found shot, left along road

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating disturbing reports of deer being shot and left for dead in the Cedar Springs area.

DNR says they’ve gotten reports of this happening to at least 13 deer across Spencer and Nelson Townships. The deer, all of which suffered gunshot wounds, have been left to rot in local fields.

Residents in the area are confused and scared for what could happen next.

“Just seeing them out in the field rotten just kind of upsets us,” said local resident Cody, who didn’t want his last name used. “It’s a pretty sad situation what’s going on and hopefully getting the word out will get a suspect in hand.”

DNR hasn’t confirmed anything but the existence of their investigation to FOX17. Cody says he’s seen their vehicles out more often since the first deer was spotted in a field last Monday. Since then, other deer have been discovered nearby each day.

“We just want people to be aware of what’s going on,” said Tonya, another local resident who didn’t want her last name used. “I know a lot of the neighbors are scared right now because they just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“Our worst fear is hopefully this don’t lead to somebody’s livestock being shot, somebody’s house being struck, a vehicle, your home pet,” said Cody. “We would hate to see anything like that happen to the residents around the townships here.”

Cody also says he’s worried about the population of the local deer herds. Some of the dead deer have been female does.

“Each doe could have one, could have two fawns, possibly triplets,” he said. “It’s causing havoc on the herd around here.”

Cody and Tonya say its strange that whoever is shooting the deer is just leaving them there. On top of that, deer season ended over a month ago. To them, the whole thing is both concerning and distressing.

“We watch the deer all year long,” said Tonya, “and then they’re laying across the street dead it’s kind of heartbreaking.”