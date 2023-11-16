Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Deputies: Teen arrested for firing gun at Alpine Township party

Alpine Township fight at 4 Mile Showplace
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Alpine Township fight at 4 Mile Showplace
Posted at 4:18 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 16:18:43-05

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect accused of firing a gun at a party in Alpine Township over the weekend has been arrested.

The incident happened at 4 Mile Showplace Saturday, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Deputies say hundreds of people were at the party when someone walked in and fired a bullet into the ceiling.

No one was shot but minor injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Deputies: Suspect fires gun at Alpine Township party with hundreds in attendance

We’re told a 16-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon following cooperation from witnesses. He was taken to the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center for felonious assault and firing a gun inside a building.

KCSO adds charges are being pursued for the physical altercations that took place before the shooting.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book