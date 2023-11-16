Deputies: Teen arrested for firing gun at Alpine Township party

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect accused of firing a gun at a party in Alpine Township over the weekend has been arrested.

The incident happened at 4 Mile Showplace Saturday, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Deputies say hundreds of people were at the party when someone walked in and fired a bullet into the ceiling.

No one was shot but minor injuries were reported.

We’re told a 16-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon following cooperation from witnesses. He was taken to the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center for felonious assault and firing a gun inside a building.

KCSO adds charges are being pursued for the physical altercations that took place before the shooting.

