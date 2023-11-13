Deputies: Man fires gun at Alpine Township party with hundreds in attendance

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man they say fired a gun inside an Alpine Township building with hundreds of people inside.

The incident happened at 4 Mile Showplace before midnight Saturday, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a large party was in progress when multiple groups of people became involved in an altercation. A man then entered the building and shot a bullet into the ceiling.

Deputies say one person approached the alleged shooter and was hit in the face with the butt end of the gun.

No one was shot, but several people were treated for minor injuries.

KCSO describes the suspect as a man in all-black clothing. He reportedly left the scene in a sedan.

Those who may have been in attendance when the incident took place and took video of what took place are encouraged to connect with deputies at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

