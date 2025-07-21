Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people dead after domestic argument in southern Kent County

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Kent County Sheriff's Deputies search for evidence outside a home on Madison Avenue in Gaines Township after two people were found dead following an argument.
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead following a domestic argument Monday afternoon in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is handling the scene on Madison Avenue near Summer Shore Drive, just north of the Kent District Library's Gaines Township branch.

Deputies were on the way to the home for a reported domestic incident just after 1 p.m. when dispatchers learned a shooting happened inside the home. It is not clear whether the shooting happened before or after the first call to 911, according to a department spokesperson.

Inside the home deputies found a man and woman both dead.

While investigators are treating both deaths as homicides, the sheriff's office is not looking for any suspects.

The tragic end to this situation, a reminder to involve the police before an argument gets out of hand, said Sergeant Scott Dietrich.

"We ask if there's anyone dealing with any domestic issues, please call us and let us be the mediators of it," said Dietrich. "Let us get in between what's going on. We just hate to see stuff escalate like this."

