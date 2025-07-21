Two people dead after domestic argument in southern Kent County

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead following a domestic argument Monday afternoon in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is handling the scene on Madison Avenue near Summer Shore Drive, just north of the Kent District Library's Gaines Township branch.

Deputies were on the way to the home for a reported domestic incident just after 1 p.m. when dispatchers learned a shooting happened inside the home. It is not clear whether the shooting happened before or after the first call to 911, according to a department spokesperson.

Inside the home deputies found a man and woman both dead.

While investigators are treating both deaths as homicides, the sheriff's office is not looking for any suspects.

The tragic end to this situation, a reminder to involve the police before an argument gets out of hand, said Sergeant Scott Dietrich.

"We ask if there's anyone dealing with any domestic issues, please call us and let us be the mediators of it," said Dietrich. "Let us get in between what's going on. We just hate to see stuff escalate like this."

WATCH: Kent County Sheriff's Office provides first update on death investigation in Gaines Township

Two people dead after domestic argument in Gaines Township

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube