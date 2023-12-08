Deputies identify 2 women killed in Lowell Township head-on crash

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have released the identities of the two women who were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening.

The crash happened when a women crossed the center line near Alden Nash Avenue and Emery Drive in Lowell Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Deputies say 42-year-old Anna Garza and 39-year-old Jessica Garza were killed. They were both sisters.

We’re told Anna’s children, aged 4 and 11, were hospitalized with serious injuries. They were in the back seat during the crash. Deputies told us Thursday both boys are stable.

KCSO says a 20-year-old Greenville woman was seriously hurt and was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon. A 36-year-old Lowell Township woman was also hurt but was in stable condition at last check.

