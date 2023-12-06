Watch Now
Kent Co. deputies working ‘serious’ Lowell Twp. crash

Posted at 6:41 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 18:51:55-05

LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are at the scene of a “serious” crash right now in Lowell Township.

The crash happened near Alden Nash Avenue and Emery Drive Wednesday evening.

Right now, it’s not clear how many victims there are, nor do we know their conditions.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews investigate and work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on scene working to bring you updated information.

