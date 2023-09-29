Watch Now
DDA: Cedar Springs construction project on schedule

FOX 17
Posted at 8:43 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 20:43:49-04

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A million-dollar road project in Cedar Springs is on schedule after construction crews finished paving this week to wrap up Phase 1.

The Cedar Springs Downtown Development Authority told FOX 17 Thursday that Main Street is set to open Friday.

The road was closed from the bridge to Church Street during construction.

Phase 2 is set to begin once the Red Flannel Festival wraps up.

One lane will be open during that portion of the project, which the DDA says is only expected to take a few weeks— a quicker timetable than previously thought.

The Red Flannel Festival kicks off on Saturday, October 7.

