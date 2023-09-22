CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A million-dollar road project in Kent County is impacting several local businesses after shutting down its Main Street. Construction crews were in overdrive Thursday in Cedar Springs.

Cedar Springs Main Street project enters final stretch as Red Flannel Festival approaches

"Everything is under construction right now," Mom's Busy Bakery owner Tom Wilkes told FOX 17.

Wilkes is known as "busy dad" at the Cedar Springs bakery. Unfortunately, with this construction, he says he hasn't been all that busy.

"We can probably point to at least a 30% decrease in overall sales in the last 40 days or so. Compared to last year's construction," Wilkes said.

Last year, construction delays on the bridge kept a good chunk of the downtown area closed. Wilkes says he hopes crews are done in time for the Red Flannel Festival this year.

"If we can't have the festival, that's our biggest moneymaker of the year for the entire city. So I really hope it's done by then," Wilkes added.

"It's unfortunate, but there's not there's no way around it. So when it's, when it's done, we're done for, you know, a good, hopefully ten, 15, 20 years," Cedar Springs City Manager Darla Falcon said.

She adds this is a Michigan Department of Transportation project to update the road. The state put in almost $400,000 toward it. Falcon says Cedar Springs put in more than half a million dollars.

"It's just going to be so nice when it's done. It really beautifies your downtown," Falcon said.

Mallory McIntyre with Oakland Art Gallery and Craft Shop says this is a project that needed to happen.

"The construction has been a long time coming. It's beautiful with what they're doing right now," McIntyre said.

Falcon says the city has routine meetings on the project. She says crews are on schedule to finish phase one of the project— stretching from Church Street to the bridge— next week.

"By the end of today (Thursday), all the concrete work will be done. That's all the corners, new ADA corners at every intersection. And Monday, September 25, the final coat of pavement will be laid down on the street," Falcon said.

The Red Flannel Festival kicks off on October 7 for the 84th year.

"It's a big party. It's fun. It's entertaining," McIntyre said.

A day many shops in Cedar Springs can't wait for.

"Dress warm if we need to, and be sure to wear red. Wear red, please wear red," McIntyre said.

Phase two of the project— stretching from the bridge to 18 Mile— is set to begin after Red Flannel Day and should be completed in December.

