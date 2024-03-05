Davenport to offer courses in mix of English and Spanish starting in fall 2024 semester

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich — Davenport University is launching a first-of-its-kind bilingual program.

Known as “Casa Latina,” the initiative uses 12 currently offered degree programs to integrate with Spanish via online schooling.

“We need to make sure that this region has the proper infrastructure and structures to be able to continue to provide the resources that these Latino communities need for the future, Guillermo Cisneros, President/CEO of West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Coming to fruition this fall, the program will be completely online. Using a mix of English and Spanish speaking educators, the program hopes to bring more Spanish speakers to higher education.

“The opportunities that we have if we train this next generation of Latinos are endless," said Guillermo Cisneros, the Executive Director of Casa Latina.

To learn more information on what Casa Latina offers and how to get involved, click here.

