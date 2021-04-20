Dash 4 Trash returns for second year to GR's West Side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A West-side Grand Rapids business is helping you join in on Earth day events this week.

Swift Printing is hosting their second Dash 4 Trash event on Tuesday, April 20th starting at 6pm.

Teams and individuals will have 25 minutes to dash around the West Side or their favorite areas nearby and collect as much trash as possible along the way.

You can even win prizes for taking photos of the weirdest thing you picked up and of course for collecting the most trash.

The WestSide Stride pub running/walking group came up with the idea of "plogging," which is jogging while picking up litter, in 2019.

Jessica Slaydon, the event’s organizer and Vice President of Swift Printing said teaming up to do something good for the environment is a win-win for everyone.

She said, “Keeping a clean city is very important, especially not only for the Earth and for the environment, but for that the perception. So when people drive down on our street and they see clean streets, that's really important. We want as many people to be able to enjoy the street as possible.”

Slaydon adds that the area is seeing a lot more businesses and housing popping up, so it’s important to keep the area inviting.

“Bridge street is so much fun, it has the highest foot traffic, I think, in the city right now and so having that perception of clean and actually keeping it clean, is just so very important,” Slaydon said.

The event is free, but you’re asked to register ahead of time at swiftprinting.com so the group can plan a staggered start to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The dash kicks off at the Swift Printing parking lot on Bridge Street across from New Holland Knickerbocker and Ando Sushi.

Frateli’s Kitchen and Bar is hosting special deals especially for the runners and walkers who participate immediately following the dash.

