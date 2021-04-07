Friends of Grand Rapids Parks plans community-wide clean-ups ahead of Earth Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friends of Grand Rapids Parks will partner with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for a two-day, community-wide clean-up initiative just before Earth Day 2021.

“It’s My Park Days” has more than 30 projects available throughout the city on April 16 and 17, according to a news release Wednesday.

Park ambassadors will lead volunteers in beautification activities like picking up trash, spreading mulch and preparing flower beds for summer.

Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our parks have seen record numbers of users this past year and volunteer projects like ‘It’s My Park Days’ bring neighbors together in celebration of these special, shared spaces,” said Stephanie Adams, Friends’ executive director.

Organizers say the event’s name is inspired by the idea that these public green spaces belong to every member of our community, and the knowledge that for many, the neighborhood park feels like an extension of home.

“Just as our homes need spring cleaning, so do our parks,” the news release said.

The event is free, and Friends asks that participants follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

Those interested can register here in advance, though preregistration is not required.

Projects are planned at:

Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Aman Park

Ball Perkins Park

Belknap Park

Briggs Park

Calder Plaza

Campau Park

Canal Street Park

Cherry Park

Clemente Park

Coit Park

Dickinson Buffer Park

Fish Ladder Park

Fuller Park

Garfield Park

Hastings Linear

Highland Park

Huff Park

Joe Taylor Park

Lookout Park

MacKay-Jaycee Park

Mary Water’s Park

MLK Park

Monument Park

Mulick Park

Plaster Creek

Raspberry Field

Reservoir Park

Riverside Park

Veteran’s Park

Wilcox Park

In addition, all of Grand Rapids’ Westside parks will be part of the annual Westside Community Clean-up, taking place in coordination with “It’s My Park Days” on April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents participating in that event will also clean up the area’s neighborhoods, not just its parks.

More information can be found here.