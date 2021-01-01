Annie is an Emmy-winning journalist who joined the FOX 17 news team in summer 2015. Annie started her West Michigan journey anchoring on weekend mornings and has anchored every show the station has to offer since. You can now catch her anchoring the weekday 5, 10, and 1 p.m. broadcasts.

A native of Reno, NV, Annie discovered early on she had a true strength for writing and telling stories. It was that passion, plus a full-ride gymnastics scholarship that brought her to the University of Iowa. She double-majored in Journalism/Mass Communication and Sports Studies with the hopes of turning her true love for sports into a career as a non-athlete.

In addition to her student-athlete duties, Annie was able to work for the Universities award-winning television station, DITV where she discovered she was better suited for news.

After graduation, Annie spent three years as the morning reporter and fill-in anchor for KIMT News 3, a CBS affiliate in Mason City, IA.

In her free time, Annie loves to work out, travel, try new foods and restaurants, volunteer, and go to concerts/sporting events, especially when it comes to the Hawkeyes.

Feel free to send her story ideas at annie.szatkowski@fox17online.com

