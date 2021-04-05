Watch
Cutlerville, Dutton fire departments investigating suspicious car fire

Cutlerville Fire Department
Suspicious car fire at Camelot Manor
Posted at 3:46 PM, Apr 05, 2021
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A car caught on fire in Camelot Manor about 11:30 p.m. Saturday just off of Division in Cutlerville. Dutton Fire Investigator Brett Holmes is assisting in the investigation.

The fire wasn't a typical car fire. It started eight hours after the car was last used. Investigators say most car fires happen due to mechanical issues while the car is running and in a very different location, such as near the engine.

The isolated damage to the passenger side windshield of the 2011 Honda SUV isn't normal -- which is why local fire investigators are consulting with the ATF.

Anyone with information may call the Dutton Fire Department Investigation Unit or the Kent County Sheriff's department.

