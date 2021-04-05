Watch
Authorities ask public for help investigating explosion, vehicle fire

Posted at 11:08 AM, Apr 05, 2021
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help investigating an explosion and vehicle fire in Kent County.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Camelot Manor neighborhood on N. Hardwick Drive, according to a news release Monday.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion in the immediate area just before the fire was discovered.

Circumstances and evidence at the scene led investigators to consider this a suspicious incident and the investigation is still active.

Anyone with information may contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office or the Dutton Fire Department Investigation Unit at 616-541-0119.

