Court Docs: Cedar Springs school employee asked student for nude selfies over Snapchat

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs school employee facing criminal charges had been asking teenagers to send him nude pictures over social media.

Riley Glover was arraigned on Tuesday on counts of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime. The 20-year-old is accused of using social media to request naked pictures from students.

Records filed in his court paperwork reveal Glover wrote private messages over Snapchat to girls attending Cedar Springs High School. One student reported another student received a message from Glover referencing her taking naked pictures of herself.

When asked by the deputy, Glover turned over his phone, which contained multiple photos of teen girls along with messages he sent to even more where he offered money for the nude selfies.

A search warrant to Snapchat revealed Glover targeted juvenile user accounts.

Investigators say Glover made several social media accounts using fake names to contact students.

It is unclear how many young girls are victims.

If convicted, Glover faces up to 40 years in prison. He is scheduled to be back in court later this month.

