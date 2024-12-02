Watch Now
Cedar Springs Public Schools employee accused of soliciting explicit photos from teens

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A Cedar Springs Public Schools (CSPS) employee is in custody for allegedly soliciting explicit photos from teenagers.

The suspect, a 20-year-old from Rockford, was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of sexually abuse activity toward children and using a computer to commit a crime, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the school resource officer was told CSPS’s auditorium technician might have had illicit photos of students, prompting an investigation by KCSO and CSPS.

Deputies say the suspect made fake social media accounts and paid female students for explicit photos.

