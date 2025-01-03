COURT DOCS: Brothers robbed Sand Lake bank thinking it would be 'easy'

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The pair of Mecosta County men arrested in connection to a robbery at Independent Bank in Sand Lake earlier this week have been formally charged.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 show brothers Christopher Michael Moore, 25, and Nicholas James Moore, 19, were each charged with two counts: bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

We’re told the suspects planned the robbery over a two-week period, selecting Independent Bank as their target because they thought it would be “easy.”

Documents explain Nicholas dropped Christopher off on Monday to walk into the bank unarmed, robbing it with a note demanding cash. Christopher made off with $335 and handed it off to Nicholas.

Eyewitness statements and surveillance footage helped investigators narrow down two persons of interest who were at a Meijer in Cedar Springs beforehand, court officials say. Both men were later taken into custody.

Documents also revealed the alleged reason why the suspects robbed the bank. Nicholas reportedly told investigators, “We just went with it because I’m in debt. He needed to pay his house payment and I have a kid on the way.”

