Independent Bank in Sand Lake robbed at midday Monday

SAND LAKE, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery on Monday.

At noon Monday, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Independent Bank, located at 5 Third St. They released bank surveillance images of a person of interest.

The person of interest was described as a white male wearing a knit hat, a surgical mask, a hooded sweatshirt bearing an American flag and jeans with white accents.

"We do not have any reason to believe the community is at risk," said Sheriff's Sgt. Kailey Gilbert. "But they will see an increased police presence in the area while we continue to investigate."

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office by calling (616) 632-6125 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

