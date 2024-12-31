2 Mecosta County men arrested for Sand Lake bank robbery

SAND LAKE, Mich. — Two men were arrested in connection to a Sand Lake bank robbery that occurred earlier this week.

Independent Bank was robbed Monday afternoon on Third Street, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Investigators released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case.

Kent Independent Bank in Sand Lake robbed at midday Monday

We’re told deputies collaborated with sheriffs’ offices in Newaygo and Mecosta counties, leading to the arrests of two Mecosta County men aged 19 and 25.

KCSO extends its gratitude to the community for their vigilance.

Those with knowledge related to the robbery are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

