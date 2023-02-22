Consumers Energy warns of power outages ahead of winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter weather is moving in, Consumers Energy is getting its crews ready.

They've been mobilizing workers in areas expected to get hit the hardest.

A big worry in this storm is the power outages, and the company has been proactive to ensure they're ready to respond.

They're also preparing trucks and other essential materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts.

"Crews are being pre-staged in areas that we expect to be hit the hardest. Really what we're watching for over the next 24 hours here is the potential for ice really, in between, you know, the I-94 and I-96 areas in the middle of the state. Then we're also watching for the potential for strong wind gusts," said Consumers Energy Spokesman Josh Paciorek.

THIS MORNING: We’re *LIVE* taking a look at the weather conditions ahead of the winter storm expected to go into Thursday.



We’ll hear from Consumers Energy on how they’re staying proactive and what they say you can do to prepare. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/k1i8QKY4IR — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) February 22, 2023

Consumers Energy is also reminding people to be prepared at home as well.

They say to make sure you charge all electronics and consider having an emergency battery or charging station in case you lose power.

The company also suggests having an emergency kit prepared with things like flashlights, batteries, canned food, water and blankets.

Finally, they said you should unplug sensitive electronics like TV's, computers, printers and turn power strips off.

If you do lose power, you can always use your phone to check Consumers Energy's Outage Map for restoration times.