Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Consumers Energy warns of power outages ahead of winter storm

Consumers Energy
FOX 17
Consumers Energy
Posted at 6:15 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 06:15:37-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter weather is moving in, Consumers Energy is getting its crews ready.

They've been mobilizing workers in areas expected to get hit the hardest.

A big worry in this storm is the power outages, and the company has been proactive to ensure they're ready to respond.

They're also preparing trucks and other essential materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts.

"Crews are being pre-staged in areas that we expect to be hit the hardest. Really what we're watching for over the next 24 hours here is the potential for ice really, in between, you know, the I-94 and I-96 areas in the middle of the state. Then we're also watching for the potential for strong wind gusts," said Consumers Energy Spokesman Josh Paciorek.

Consumers Energy is also reminding people to be prepared at home as well.

They say to make sure you charge all electronics and consider having an emergency battery or charging station in case you lose power.

The company also suggests having an emergency kit prepared with things like flashlights, batteries, canned food, water and blankets.

Finally, they said you should unplug sensitive electronics like TV's, computers, printers and turn power strips off.

If you do lose power, you can always use your phone to check Consumers Energy's Outage Map for restoration times.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather