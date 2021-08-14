Consumers Energy offering free ice cream in Lowell Saturday as crews restore power

LOWELL, Mich. — Consumers Energy is helping Lowell residents beat the heat with some free ice cream Saturday, the energy service provider tells us.

We’re told free ice cream cones will be handed out at the Red Barn Market on Alden Nash Avenue between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Consumers Energy says the event is their way of saying thanks while crews work to restore power after the recent string of thunderstorms.

The energy service provider adds this week’s collective storms are among the 10 largest in Consumers Energy’s history in terms of power outages.

