Consumers Energy to pay first 2,500 tickets to Binder Park Zoo Friday and Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Consumers Energy will pay entry fees for the first 2,500 patrons to visit Binder Park Zoo on Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14, the energy service provider tells us.

The gesture is being done as a thank-you to customers as crews continue working to restore power following this week’s chain of storms.

“As more than 500 crews work around the clock to restore power throughout Michigan’s lower peninsula, our teams are also working to help customers directly in their communities,” says Vice President of Public Affairs Roger Curtis. “Binder Park Zoo graciously offered to partner with us on this effort and welcome guests who may have been impacted by the severe storms this week.”

We’re told Binder Park Zoo will open at 9 a.m. on both days.

Consumers Energy says the offer does not apply exclusively to Battle Creek residents.

