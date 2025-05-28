Construction on Plainfield Avenue begins, will continue through November

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Construction has begun on Plainfield Avenue that will affect traffic through November.

The project is part of the ongoing “Reimagine Plainfield Avenue” initiative from Plainfield Township, which began planning in 2021.

This project involves more than just the repaving of Plainfield Avenue between I-96 and Airway Street. The goal is to implement “traffic calming” measures.

In the end, there will still be two lanes in each direction and a turn lane, landscaping islands will be installed at various locations in the median to enhance the corridor’s aesthetic and to create a more welcoming environment for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Plainfield Twp.

Plainfield Township

Furthermore, the number of driveways will be reduced, which aims to decrease the number of times cars slow down to enter parking lots.

This week (May 27 - 31), construction is taking place overnight, with lane and ramp closures scheduled from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. This means minimal disruption during the morning and afternoon commutes. Only one ramp will be closed at I-96 at a time, depending on which night.

Details regarding next week’s construction schedule and daytime impacts have not yet been announced, but the project is expected to continue through November.

Maintenance of streets like Plainfield Avenue usually falls to the local government, but in this case MDOT is also involved, as the avenue connects I-96 with Northland Drive, a state route (M-44).

This partnership between Plainfield Township and MDOT will support the “Reimagine Plainfield” initiative, which will include the establishment of the Plainfield Corridor Improvement Authority in the future.

As mentioned, current work is limited to nighttime hours, but day-time lane closures could occur as the project progresses. We will keep you updated with information as it becomes available from MDOT and Plainfield Township.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube