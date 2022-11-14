Completion of new ramp from Fulton St to I-96 delayed

The hope was that a new ramp from M-21/Fulton Street to I-96 eastbound would be completed by now, but things didn’t go as planned for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Work has been suspended, and completion of the new ramp has been delayed till 2023.

“Our initial soil samples weren’t as revealing as expected,” MDOT spokesperson John Richard told FOX 17 in an email exchange. The location of the planned ramp contained “intermittent areas with unstable soils.”

That means more time for planning and getting more materials is needed to stabilize the ramp area.

“To be on the safe side, we put it on hold for this spring,” Richard wrote. “We buttoned it up for the season and put it back the way it was.

All lanes are open on eastbound I-96 at Fulton Street. During the work this year, lane closures also affected Fulton Street at I-96, but all lanes are now open.