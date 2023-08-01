Completion of Burton St bridge project moved to Dec 15

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Repair work on the Burton Street bridge over I-96 was scheduled to be finished in August this year, but the project has been extended through December 15.

Once workers got into the bridge rehab project, they “discovered some rocker plates that needed to be replaced that were not on the original plans,” emailed John Richard, with the Grand Region office of the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Such a delay due to an unforeseen situation, says Richard, “happens all the time, but this one added a significant amount of time to the opening.”

In addition to the longer bridge closure, the shift of traffic on I-96 under the bridge will continue until the bridge reopens in December.