Closure of US-131 southbound at BURTON ST delayed until Monday 7 am

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The closure of US-131 southbound at Burton Street, scheduled for Sunday morning at 7:00, was delayed by rain.

The freeway was rescheduled to close Monday at 7 a.m., but rain is forecast for Monday, too.

The project is the second half of work to repair 131 bridges over Plaster Creek, which cannot be worked on when traffic is causing vibrations.

When the closure takes place, it will run from Burton Street south to 28th Street through approximately May 28.