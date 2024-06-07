Closure of Fuller Avenue to cause detours for a week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fuller Avenue is closed north of Michigan Street to the railroad tracks for one week.

The city and the Michigan Department of Transportation confirm the cause is what they call "urgent sanitary sewer repair."

Drivers can use exit ramps at Fuller Avenue from I-196, but they can't go south to Michigan Street. The detour is to use the College Avenue interchange.

Drivers on Fuller Avenue north of the freeway have access to 196.

Local traffic seeking to travel north of the freeway can use Diamond Avenue or Plymouth Avenue.

The closure is scheduled through Friday, June 14.

